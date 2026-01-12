Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

In a bid to fortify education and advance women's empowerment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed the state government's unwavering commitment during a pre-Budget consultation in Gurugram.

Highlighting education as society's backbone, Saini envisioned reforms to shape the state's future by 2047, supported by significant budget allocations.

The government's focus on innovation and women's welfare includes establishing research funds and Model Sanskriti Colleges, while prioritizing women's development with substantial budgetary provisions.

