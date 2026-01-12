Left Menu

Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes education and women empowerment during a pre-Budget meeting. Plans include enhancing research, establishing Model Sanskriti Colleges, and focusing on NEP 2020. Allocations for women's welfare programs reflect the government's commitment to societal advancement through policy and financial support.

In a bid to fortify education and advance women's empowerment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed the state government's unwavering commitment during a pre-Budget consultation in Gurugram.

Highlighting education as society's backbone, Saini envisioned reforms to shape the state's future by 2047, supported by significant budget allocations.

The government's focus on innovation and women's welfare includes establishing research funds and Model Sanskriti Colleges, while prioritizing women's development with substantial budgetary provisions.

