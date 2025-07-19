Delhi's Hospitality Sector Set for Streamlining with License Reforms
Delhi's government is poised to eliminate the requirement for a health trade license from the civic body for opening restaurants, boosting the ease of doing business in the hospitality sector. This move is part of a broader initiative to simplify the regulatory landscape for eateries in the national capital.
- Country:
- India
In a significant policy shift aimed at invigorating Delhi's hospitality industry, the city government plans to abolish the requirement for a health trade license for opening restaurants and eateries. This move seeks to streamline processes and promote ease of doing business.
Speaking at the 'Expresso' event, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena highlighted the decision as part of an initiative to facilitate business operations in the national capital. Removing this licensing requirement is expected to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and paperwork for restaurateurs.
Previously, hotels, clubs, restaurants, and guest houses were required to obtain an 'Eating House Registration and Lodging Certificate' from the police for liquor licenses. The recent removal of this obligation by the Delhi government underscores a broader effort to simplify regulations for the hospitality sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kavinder Gupta appointed new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against QR Code Mandate on 'Kanwar' Route Eateries
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Warns Against 'Cultural Invasion' Narrative
New Appointments: Governors and Lieutenant Governor Named
Controversy Over QR Code ID Policy for Eateries on Kanwar Yatra Route