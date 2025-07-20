Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Takes Flight with New Low-Cost Airline

Saudi Arabia plans to establish a new national low-cost airline with a fleet of 45 planes by 2030, aiming to transport 10 million passengers annually. Air Arabia, among other companies, won the bid to operate it. Flights will be operated from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia is set to launch a new national low-cost airline by 2030, outfitting it with a fleet of 45 aircraft, as announced by state media on Sunday.

Air Arabia, part of a consortium of three companies, emerged victorious in the bid to operate this new airline, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The air service, designed to carry 10 million passengers yearly, will offer 24 domestic and 57 international destinations from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

