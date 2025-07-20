Saudi Arabia Takes Flight with New Low-Cost Airline

Saudi Arabia is set to launch a new national low-cost airline by 2030, outfitting it with a fleet of 45 aircraft, as announced by state media on Sunday.

Air Arabia, part of a consortium of three companies, emerged victorious in the bid to operate this new airline, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The air service, designed to carry 10 million passengers yearly, will offer 24 domestic and 57 international destinations from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)