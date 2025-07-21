Left Menu

Chaos at Moscow Airports Amidst Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Ukrainian drone attacks caused major disruption at Moscow's airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Russian authorities downed 117 drones overnight and imposed temporary flight restrictions. Affected passengers faced long queues, and extra trains were deployed to manage the fallout from the travel chaos.

Major airports serving Moscow descended into chaos on Monday following significant Ukrainian drone attacks. Thousands of passengers found themselves stranded as flights were either canceled or delayed, leading to long lines and some even sleeping on the airport floors, according to Russian media reports.

In response to the attacks, Russia's defense ministry announced it had downed 117 drones overnight, including 30 in the Moscow region, adding to 172 the previous day. Consequently, Rosaviatsiya, Russia's civil aviation authority, imposed overnight flight restrictions at Moscow's main airports - Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovskiy.

The disruption spread across the country, with several thousand people stranded in Russia's far east due to flight cancellations in European Russia. Additional train services were organized to return passengers from St Petersburg to Moscow amid the wide-ranging impacts.

