Adityanath meets Singapore Deputy PM; assures investors of biz-focussed policies in UP

Uttar Pradesh is ready with land bank, business-focused policies and safety and security, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told investors in Singapore on Tuesday on a day he met the countrys top leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Updated: 24-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh is ready with land bank, business-focused policies and safety and security, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told investors in Singapore on Tuesday on a day he met the country's top leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. On the second day of his official visit to Singapore, Adityanath met the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, official sources said here. Held in the presence of a high-level delegation, the discussions focused on leveraging Singapore's expertise in urban planning, internal security architecture and digital governance to help Uttar Pradesh achieve the target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. During talks with Gan Kim Yong, the chief minister emphasised on UP's pro-business environment and highlighted the state's vast land bank and improved connectivity expected from after the Noida International Airport becomes operational. The meeting also explored the possibility of Singaporean companies establishing industrial townships in the Delhi-NCR, with particular focus on semiconductor manufacturing and green hydrogen modules. During his interaction with K Shanmugam, Adityanath discussed modernisation of the state's law and order framework, with emphasis on Singapore's technology-integrated policing model and disaster management protocols. Speaking to investors, Adityanath listed infrastructure, logistics, MROs among other projects in the pipeline in the state, and said he held more than 100 meetings with the business community during his visit to Singapore. The UP CM also noted that Singapore investors were committed to a large number of projects in India and UP, including the Ganga Expressway. Business leaders Adityanath met included CEO and chairpersons of Temasek, Government Investment Corp (GIC), Singapore Airport Terminal Services, and Blackstone.

