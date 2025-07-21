Left Menu

Unraveling Truths: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an unbiased and thorough investigation into the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth. Preliminary findings have been released, but final conclusions await further information without speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:52 IST
Unraveling Truths: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is committed to a transparent and rule-based investigation into the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, affirmed Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Addressing inquiries in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu informed that the AAIB has successfully retrieved and analyzed data from the black boxes, paving the way for a clearer understanding of the accident that claimed 260 lives, including 19 fatalities on the ground.

While preliminary findings were shared on July 12, the AAIB warns against drawing hasty conclusions, reiterating that a thorough report detailing root causes will be published once the investigation concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025