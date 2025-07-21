Unraveling Truths: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an unbiased and thorough investigation into the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth. Preliminary findings have been released, but final conclusions await further information without speculation.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is committed to a transparent and rule-based investigation into the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, affirmed Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Addressing inquiries in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu informed that the AAIB has successfully retrieved and analyzed data from the black boxes, paving the way for a clearer understanding of the accident that claimed 260 lives, including 19 fatalities on the ground.
While preliminary findings were shared on July 12, the AAIB warns against drawing hasty conclusions, reiterating that a thorough report detailing root causes will be published once the investigation concludes.
