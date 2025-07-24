Air India Faces Pressure Amid Safety Violations
Air India has been warned by India's aviation regulator for breaching safety standards related to crew fatigue management and training. The self-reported issues came to light after a deadly Dreamliner crash. Multiple violations were cited, with potential regulatory actions including fines or executive dismissal.
Air India is under scrutiny following numerous regulatory warnings concerning safety violations, primarily around crew fatigue management and training. The airline, having self-reported these issues, is at risk of enforcement actions.
Government notices revealed this focus on safety lapses comes in the wake of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, claiming 260 lives. This incident has brought the airline's compliance failures to the forefront, with four government notices criticizing repeated safety negligence.
Notices highlight 29 violations including inadequate rest for pilots and insufficient training for high-altitude operations. Air India has stated its commitment to safety and will address the concerns with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, as the recent crash remains under intense investigation amid systemic safety issues.
