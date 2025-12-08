DGCA Awaits IndiGo's Flight Disruption Explanation Amid Apologies
DGCA is reviewing IndiGo's response to a show-cause notice regarding widespread flight cancellations. IndiGo has apologized and cited complex operational challenges like technical glitches, weather, and congested aviation systems. The airline suggests that a comprehensive investigation is required before pinpointing exact causes.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has acknowledged receipt of IndiGo's response concerning the large-scale flight cancellations that have affected numerous passengers. The aviation safety regulator plans to undertake enforcement measures following a thorough examination of the airline's explanations.
IndiGo has expressed profound regret for the inconvenience caused, attributing the disruptions to several factors, including minor technical issues, weather conditions, and adjustments to crew scheduling rules, alongside increased congestion in the aviation network.
With replies signed by both its CEO and COO, IndiGo argues that the complexity of operations prevents immediate identification of specific causes. The airline has requested additional time to perform an exhaustive Root Cause Analysis, as permitted by DGCA regulations.
