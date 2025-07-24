Left Menu

School Bus Collision Near Chabbewal Highlights Safety Concerns

A private bus collided with a vehicle transporting school children near Chabbewal, leaving one student with minor injuries. The incident occurred as the vehicle was en route to a school in Handowal village. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:16 IST
School Bus Collision Near Chabbewal Highlights Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus was involved in a collision with a vehicle carrying school children near the Chabbewal bus stand on Thursday, according to police reports.

The bus, owned by a private transport company, rammed into the school vehicle which was taking 30 students to a school in Handowal village.

One student suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025