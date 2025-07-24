School Bus Collision Near Chabbewal Highlights Safety Concerns
A private bus collided with a vehicle transporting school children near Chabbewal, leaving one student with minor injuries. The incident occurred as the vehicle was en route to a school in Handowal village. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:16 IST
A private bus was involved in a collision with a vehicle carrying school children near the Chabbewal bus stand on Thursday, according to police reports.
The bus, owned by a private transport company, rammed into the school vehicle which was taking 30 students to a school in Handowal village.
One student suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
