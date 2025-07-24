Leadership Transition at Nestlé India: Manish Tiwary to Take Helm

Nestlé India has announced that Manish Tiwary will take on the role of Chairman of the company, succeeding Suresh Narayanan, who is set to retire by July 31, 2025. The decision, disclosed during a board meeting, marks a significant leadership transition at the FMCG giant.

Tiwary will gradually step into his new responsibilities, becoming the Managing Director (Designate) from February 1, 2025, and a Key Managerial Personnel by April 2025. He comes with a robust background, having worked with Amazon, and will oversee the company's operations starting August 1, 2025.

Suresh Narayanan, who navigated the company through the Maggi crisis, expressed gratitude towards stakeholders, highlighting his confidence in the company's future under Tiwary's leadership. Narayanan held roles in various international markets, reinforcing the company's global footprint.

