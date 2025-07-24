Leadership Transition at Nestlé India: Manish Tiwary to Take Helm
Nestlé India names Manish Tiwary as the new Chairman, effective August 1, 2025, succeeding Suresh Narayanan, who will retire on July 31, 2025. Tiwary, previously with Amazon, will transition into his role gradually, starting as Managing Director (Designate) from February 1, 2025.
- Country:
- India
Nestlé India has announced that Manish Tiwary will take on the role of Chairman of the company, succeeding Suresh Narayanan, who is set to retire by July 31, 2025. The decision, disclosed during a board meeting, marks a significant leadership transition at the FMCG giant.
Tiwary will gradually step into his new responsibilities, becoming the Managing Director (Designate) from February 1, 2025, and a Key Managerial Personnel by April 2025. He comes with a robust background, having worked with Amazon, and will oversee the company's operations starting August 1, 2025.
Suresh Narayanan, who navigated the company through the Maggi crisis, expressed gratitude towards stakeholders, highlighting his confidence in the company's future under Tiwary's leadership. Narayanan held roles in various international markets, reinforcing the company's global footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Speculation Intensifies Over Leadership Change in Karnataka
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation in Karnataka
Red Bull's Formula 1 Ambitions: Navigating Leadership Changes and Future Challenges
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Dispels Leadership Change Rumors
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors in Karnataka