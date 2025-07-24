Left Menu

CG Power's Impressive Growth: A 29% Surge in Aggregate Sales

CG Power and Industrial Solutions reported an 11% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 267 crore in the June quarter, driven by a 29% rise in aggregate sales. The order intake soared to Rs 5,138 crore, marking a 62% year-on-year growth. The unexecuted backlog reached Rs 13,072 crore.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:15 IST
CG Power and Industrial Solutions posted a substantial 11% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 267 crore in the June quarter compared to last year. This surge is attributed to rising revenues.

The company's aggregate sales for the quarter reached Rs 2,878 crore, reflecting a 29% growth from the Rs 2,228 crore recorded in the same period a year prior, as stated in the company release.

The order intake for the quarter totaled Rs 5,138 crore, achieving a remarkable 62% year-over-year growth. By June 30, 2025, the unexecuted order backlog stood at Rs 13,072 crore, up 82% YoY, including operations from Axiro, which CG recently acquired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

