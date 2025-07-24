Left Menu

Assam CM Initiates Major Infrastructure Projects in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced over Rs 500 crore worth of projects in Dibrugarh, focusing on educational and medical infrastructure. Key initiatives include the modernization of Dibrugarh University and Assam Medical College and Hospital. These efforts aim to enhance academic facilities and fulfill governmental promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation for a series of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 500 crore in Dibrugarh on Thursday. These initiatives, aimed at uplifting educational institutions, mark a significant investment in the region's academic and medical infrastructure.

During the first event, the Chief Minister inaugurated projects for Dibrugarh University's development, aimed at transforming it into a hub of learning and innovation. The efforts include a Rs 146.43 crore upgrade funded by the Chief Minister's Special Grant and the Pradhan Mantri Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan. Enhancements include modernized hostels, a library, a research center, and sports facilities.

In a subsequent function, Sarma laid the foundation for residential quarters and a student hostel at Assam Medical College and Hospital, with an investment totaling Rs 357 crore. Later, he will attend another event in Naharkatia, initiating key infrastructure projects including a road overbridge and school buildings. These projects signify the government's commitment to educational and infrastructural growth in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

