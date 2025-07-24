Assam CM Initiates Major Infrastructure Projects in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation for a series of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 500 crore in Dibrugarh on Thursday. These initiatives, aimed at uplifting educational institutions, mark a significant investment in the region's academic and medical infrastructure.

During the first event, the Chief Minister inaugurated projects for Dibrugarh University's development, aimed at transforming it into a hub of learning and innovation. The efforts include a Rs 146.43 crore upgrade funded by the Chief Minister's Special Grant and the Pradhan Mantri Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan. Enhancements include modernized hostels, a library, a research center, and sports facilities.

In a subsequent function, Sarma laid the foundation for residential quarters and a student hostel at Assam Medical College and Hospital, with an investment totaling Rs 357 crore. Later, he will attend another event in Naharkatia, initiating key infrastructure projects including a road overbridge and school buildings. These projects signify the government's commitment to educational and infrastructural growth in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)