SASSA Hosts Outreach at Malamulele Crossing to Assist R370 Grant Beneficiaries

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is today conducting a vital outreach campaign at Malamulele Crossing, a busy community hub in Limpopo, aimed at assisting beneficiaries of the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

This initiative forms part of SASSA’s ongoing strategy to decentralise service delivery and make essential government support more accessible to vulnerable citizens in underserved and rural areas. According to a statement issued by the agency, today’s event is an opportunity for individuals who rely on the SRD grant to get direct, in-person help with application problems, payment delays, appeals, and general inquiries.

Bringing Services to the People

“SASSA remains committed to bringing services closer to the people,” the agency said. “Beneficiaries with questions, concerns, or unresolved matters regarding the R370 grant are invited to attend and engage with SASSA officials directly.”

The event is part of an expanded national outreach programme to bridge the digital divide and provide social assistance to those who cannot access online platforms or regional offices. In remote areas like Malamulele, beneficiaries often face challenges such as unreliable internet connectivity, lack of smartphones, and long-distance travel to service points — barriers that today's campaign is designed to overcome.

What the Outreach Offers

At the outreach site, SASSA staff are assisting with:

New applications for the SRD R370 grant

Status and payment inquiries for pending applications

Appeals for those whose applications were rejected

General information about grant criteria, renewal, and compliance

The agency has encouraged all qualifying individuals — especially the elderly, youth, and people with disabilities — to take advantage of the opportunity to resolve outstanding matters and secure continued access to the grant.

Evolution of the SRD Grant

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, initially introduced in May 2020 as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, was first valued at R350. However, rising inflation and public demand for improved support led to an increase to R370 in early 2025.

The grant targets unemployed individuals aged 18–59 who receive no other form of government aid such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) or National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Over the years, it has become a lifeline for millions, especially among young job-seekers and informal workers.

Policy Backing and Longevity

The future of the SRD grant was affirmed in June 2025 when Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe confirmed its continuation following the approval of draft regulations published on 26 March 2025. These regulations, backed by the Minister of Finance, underline government’s intent to maintain a temporary but critical safety net while more permanent poverty alleviation strategies are explored.

“The extension of the SRD grant is not just a financial measure — it’s a signal of government’s commitment to building a more inclusive social protection system,” Tolashe said at the time.

Grassroots Impact in Malamulele and Beyond

Today’s outreach highlights the importance of human-centred service delivery, especially in municipalities and towns often overlooked in digital governance models. Malamulele residents, many of whom depend heavily on social assistance to survive rising costs, have welcomed the campaign.

Such initiatives are also seen as trust-building exercises, enhancing transparency, reducing misinformation, and ensuring that no eligible citizen is left behind due to logistical or technological barriers.

Looking Ahead

While the SRD grant is still classified as a temporary intervention, its growing relevance points to the need for a broader conversation on Basic Income Support in South Africa. Policymakers continue to debate the feasibility of transitioning toward a permanent income grant, with the SRD scheme often cited as a potential prototype.

For now, SASSA’s commitment to physically reaching out to communities — particularly in provinces like Limpopo, Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga — signals a renewed focus on accessibility and dignity in social service delivery.