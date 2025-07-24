Left Menu

India's Strategic FTA with the UK: A Boon for Domestic Agriculture

India safeguards farmers' interests by excluding specific goods from the FTA with the UK while achieving zero duties on 95% of agricultural and processed food items. This deal opens up the premium UK market, promising increased exports and higher incomes for Indian farmers, especially in high-margin products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has strategically protected its domestic farmers in the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. By excluding dairy products, edible oils, and apples, Indian agriculture secures a foothold in the UK market with zero duties on 95% of agricultural and processed food items.

The agreement, finalized on Thursday, avoids tariff concessions on oats and enhances duty-free access to Indian staples such as turmeric, pepper, and cardamom. Moreover, processed goods like mango pulp and pickles, alongside marine products like shrimp and tuna, will be tariff-free in the UK, which imports USD 37.52 billion in agricultural products annually, of which India's share is just USD 811 million.

The FTA is poised to boost India's export sector, particularly benefiting Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, and the Northeastern states by reducing costs and increasing export growth by over 20% in three years. The agreement also extends zero-duty benefits to India's blue economy and emerging products, enhancing shares in a competitive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

