Left Menu

DGCA Introduces 360-Degree Audit for Aviation Safety Revamp

In response to safety concerns following a fatal air crash, India's DGCA unveils a comprehensive 360-degree audit framework for the aviation sector. Led by a multi-disciplinary team, this initiative aims to improve safety standards across all aviation operations, aligning with international norms and enhancing regulatory effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:36 IST
DGCA Introduces 360-Degree Audit for Aviation Safety Revamp
Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address pressing safety concerns highlighted by the recent tragic air crash in Ahmedabad, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the implementation of a 360-degree audit framework. This initiative aims to overhaul the current safety inspection regime, moving away from the previous Silo Safety system.

This comprehensive audit will involve a multi-disciplinary team from various DGCA departments, ensuring that specialists in flight standards, airworthiness, and other critical areas collaborate effectively. The audit framework will extend across all categories of air operations, including scheduled and non-scheduled flights, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organizations, and ground handling agencies.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One, praised the initiative as timely, corresponding with the aviation sector's significant growth. He emphasized the need for rigorous enforcement of the new regulations to maintain high safety standards amidst increasing air traffic. The DGCA's new approach also aligns with international standards, aiming to foster operational excellence and accountability in India's aviation industry.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025