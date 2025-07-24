DGCA Introduces 360-Degree Audit for Aviation Safety Revamp

In a bid to address pressing safety concerns highlighted by the recent tragic air crash in Ahmedabad, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the implementation of a 360-degree audit framework. This initiative aims to overhaul the current safety inspection regime, moving away from the previous Silo Safety system.

This comprehensive audit will involve a multi-disciplinary team from various DGCA departments, ensuring that specialists in flight standards, airworthiness, and other critical areas collaborate effectively. The audit framework will extend across all categories of air operations, including scheduled and non-scheduled flights, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organizations, and ground handling agencies.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One, praised the initiative as timely, corresponding with the aviation sector's significant growth. He emphasized the need for rigorous enforcement of the new regulations to maintain high safety standards amidst increasing air traffic. The DGCA's new approach also aligns with international standards, aiming to foster operational excellence and accountability in India's aviation industry.