India's wealthiest are becoming richer, creating vast opportunities for wealth management firms. A report reveals the top 1% hold $11.6 trillion in assets, with wealth firms poised to capitalize on this. Liquid assets from the uber-rich are expected to boost the sector's growth significantly in the coming decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:20 IST
India's Wealth Boom: A Golden Era for Wealth Management Firms
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India's wealthiest households are on the brink of increasing their fortune, presenting a lucrative opportunity for wealth management companies. According to a Bernstein report, these firms are witnessing significant growth fueled by the escalating demand from India's ultra-affluent demographic.

Targeting the top 1% of Indian households, wealth management firms are reporting profit growth and returns on equity exceeding 20%. The report asserts that the wealth controlled by India's elite stands at approximately USD 11.6 trillion, with close to USD 2.7 trillion in liquid financial assets, which are actively serviced by wealth managers.

The shift in household savings towards financial assets is enhancing the potential market for these firms. India's burgeoning capital markets are facilitating this change, allowing the ultra-rich to transform their illiquid promoter holdings into accessible financial wealth via IPOs and stake sales. The rise of wealthy individuals from the startup landscape is further broadening the high-net-worth segment.

However, the advisory market remains skewed towards self-managed funds and traditional banking players, with specialized wealth managers current commanding just 11% of the USD 2.7 trillion liquid financial asset market. These specialized entities, leveraging tailored products and experienced relationship managers, are well-positioned to witness growth. The report forecasts a 20-25% growth in their assets under management in the short term, escalating at a compounded rate of 18-20% over the ensuing decade.

This trajectory will be propelled by a projected 13% annual increase in the liquid assets of the ultra-rich and a market share expansion of wealth managers from 11% to 17%. Consequently, the assets under management by specialized firms could soar from USD 300 billion to USD 1.6 trillion over the next ten years. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

