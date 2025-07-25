SpiceJet Expands Fleet Amid Industry Challenges

SpiceJet has announced the finalization of an agreement to lease five Boeing 737 planes, with the aircraft expected to integrate into its fleet by October. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the airline's capacity during the forthcoming peak winter and subsequent early summer seasons.

According to a release on Friday, the aircraft will be inducted on a damp-lease basis, meaning operational crew will be shared between the operator and the airline. This integration is part of SpiceJet's efforts to enhance its domestic and international operations.

Amidst recent challenges, including regulatory and financial hurdles, SpiceJet continues to operate its Boeing 737s and Q-400s aircraft. Fleet data as of July 24 indicates that the airline has 20 operational planes, with another 33 on the ground. Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares fell by 2.40% on the BSE, closing at Rs 38.27 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)