Left Menu

SpiceJet Expands Fleet Amid Industry Challenges

SpiceJet has finalized leasing five Boeing 737 planes, scheduled to join its fleet in October. The addition aims to strengthen its operations for peak seasons. The budget airline is also in talks to further expand its fleet amidst ongoing operational challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:14 IST
SpiceJet Expands Fleet Amid Industry Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet has announced the finalization of an agreement to lease five Boeing 737 planes, with the aircraft expected to integrate into its fleet by October. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the airline's capacity during the forthcoming peak winter and subsequent early summer seasons.

According to a release on Friday, the aircraft will be inducted on a damp-lease basis, meaning operational crew will be shared between the operator and the airline. This integration is part of SpiceJet's efforts to enhance its domestic and international operations.

Amidst recent challenges, including regulatory and financial hurdles, SpiceJet continues to operate its Boeing 737s and Q-400s aircraft. Fleet data as of July 24 indicates that the airline has 20 operational planes, with another 33 on the ground. Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares fell by 2.40% on the BSE, closing at Rs 38.27 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025