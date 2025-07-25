Left Menu

CCTV in locomotives not considered breach of privacy for loco pilots: Rail Minister

It will also help in better training, besides helping in investigating the cause of the incidents in post-event analysis, he added.

Updated: 25-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:34 IST
CCTV in locomotives not considered breach of privacy for loco pilots: Rail Minister
Installation of CCTV inside locomotives is not considered a breach of privacy for loco pilots as it will work as a positive support for safe operations, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apprised the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Raising the issue of railway norms under which the government has proposed to install Crew Voice and Video recording system in loco cabins, All India Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev asked if the Railway Ministry has come up with any mechanism to ensure that the privacy of loco pilots is protected.

Dev also wanted to know "whether the government has taken any steps on the concerns that the Crew Voice and Video recording system is being used punitively, rather than supportively." To this, Vaishnaw responded, "CCTV installation has been planned on trains for enhancing the safety and security in train operations. CCTV cameras are being provided on locomotives, which will cover outside view as well as cab view," Vaishnaw said.

"Provision of CCTV is not considered a breach of privacy for loco pilots. It will work as a positive support for safe operations. It will also help in better training, besides helping in investigating the cause of the incidents in post-event analysis," he added.

