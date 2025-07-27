Reliance Group's Bold New Growth Path: Defence, Power, and Clean Energy in Focus

The Reliance Group, spearheaded by Anil Ambani, is set to chart a bold new growth trajectory, concentrating on defence, power, and clean energy sectors. This move comes as the group seeks to leverage innovation and value creation to drive its future expansion, as revealed in a recent announcement.

The adaptation comes amid investigations by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial malpractices involving the company. Nevertheless, over 100 top leaders from Reliance's listed subsidiaries gathered in Mumbai to solidify their commitment to a visionary growth roadmap. Both Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have received board approval to raise Rs 18,000 crore through equity and debt issuance.

Reliance Infrastructure remains focused on positioning itself among India's top three defence exporters, while Reliance Power emphasizes its solar and battery storage projects. The company aims to enhance its power distribution efficiency, particularly in Delhi, and further its Make in India initiative, demonstrating a clear commitment to sustainable and strategic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)