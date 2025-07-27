Train Derailment Shakes Southwestern Germany
A passenger train derailed near Biberach, southwestern Germany, injuring several individuals. The severity of injuries remains unknown, as reported by federal police to dpa news agency. The incident occurred approximately 20 kilometers from the French border.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:12 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A passenger train derailment in southwestern Germany on Sunday resulted in several injuries, according to the German news agency dpa.
Federal police communicated to dpa that the extent of the injuries was yet to be established.
The derailment took place near the Biberach district, roughly 20 kilometers from the French border, causing considerable concern among local residents and authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement