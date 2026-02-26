Hilary Knight Calls Out Trump's Joke, Celebrates Women's Olympic Hockey Success

Hilary Knight, captain of the U.S. women's ice hockey team, has openly criticized President Donald Trump's remarks following the men's team's Olympic victory, where he joked about the necessity of inviting the women's team to the White House. Knight condemned the joke as distasteful, given her team's significant achievements.

Trump made the remarks during a celebratory call with the men's team after their gold medal win against Canada, suggesting that not inviting the women's team would lead to his impeachment. Despite Trump's humor, a White House official indicated an intention to invite the women's team, though they have not confirmed plans to visit.

The women's team declined the State of the Union invitation, citing scheduling conflicts, but Knight emphasized their focus on celebrating their accomplishments. She highlighted the importance of their historic double gold medal success, with her record-breaking performance in the Olympic women's ice hockey history.