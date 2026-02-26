Justice Department Under Scrutiny Over Withheld Epstein Files
The Justice Department is investigating claims of improperly withheld documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein's case. This includes uncorroborated accusations against Donald Trump. Concerns have been raised over missing records and potential illegal withholdings, prompting a response from officials and public scrutiny.
- Country:
- United States
The Justice Department has announced an inquiry into potential mishandling of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Reports have emerged that numerous records were missing from the public release, including significant allegations against prominent figures like President Donald Trump.
These documents, brought to light by various news outlets, suggest that key interviews with an anonymous accuser were not included. The Justice Department has pledged to review the flagged files and ensure compliance with release laws.
This revelation has sparked criticism and calls for transparency, with Rep. Robert Garcia leading oversight efforts. The department's handling of over three million pages from Epstein's files continues to face close examination amid concerns about victim exposure and record integrity.
