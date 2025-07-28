Tragedy on the Tracks: Southern Germany Train Derailment
A passenger train derailed near Riedlingen, southern Germany, resulting in three fatalities and several injuries. Authorities are investigating whether recent heavy rains contributed to the accident. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed condolences as Deutsche Bahn, the national railway operator, vowed cooperation with the investigation.
A passenger train traveling through southern Germany derailed on a Sunday evening, leading to the death of at least three individuals and injuring several others. According to authorities, the derailment took place near Riedlingen, approximately 158 kilometers from Munich, and the cause remains under investigation.
Images from the accident site showed parts of the train toppled on their sides, with rescuers navigating the wreckage. The incident occurred in a forested area, disrupting the travel of about 100 passengers on board as two carriages went off the tracks.
There had been storms in the area prior to the derailment, and investigators are exploring whether recent heavy rains and a possible related landslide were contributing factors. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his condolences to victims' families as Deutsche Bahn pledged full cooperation with officials.
