Opinion Trading: India's Data-Driven Answer to Stock Market Dynamics

India's evolving digital economy is witnessing a rise in opinion trading as a skill-driven alternative to traditional betting. Platforms like Probo are leading the charge, allowing users to apply insights across various categories. Experts Bharat Chandani and Manish Kumar share their unique strategies and perspectives on this burgeoning market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:09 IST
Representative Image (Source: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
As India's digital economy matures, a new wave of analytical thinkers is transforming opinion trading into a skill-driven endeavor. Probo, the country's leading opinion trading marketplace with over 50 million users, offers unique event-driven contracts, such as predicting whether UPI transaction values will exceed Rs 25,00,000 crore in a given month.

Platforms like Probo empower users to leverage their knowledge and analytical skills to trade on diverse outcomes across categories including sports, policy, breaking news, and the economy. At the forefront are power users like Bharat Chandani, an educational institute director in Indore, and Manish Kumar, a software engineer in Noida, who have harnessed these platforms to their advantage.

In discussions with ANI, Chandani and Kumar shared their strategies for trading various event contracts and the mindset needed for success. Both professionals trace their interest in opinion trading to introductions by friends or colleagues, highlighting how structured usage can seamlessly integrate into a daily routine.

