Opinion Trading: India's Data-Driven Answer to Stock Market Dynamics

As India's digital economy matures, a new wave of analytical thinkers is transforming opinion trading into a skill-driven endeavor. Probo, the country's leading opinion trading marketplace with over 50 million users, offers unique event-driven contracts, such as predicting whether UPI transaction values will exceed Rs 25,00,000 crore in a given month.

Platforms like Probo empower users to leverage their knowledge and analytical skills to trade on diverse outcomes across categories including sports, policy, breaking news, and the economy. At the forefront are power users like Bharat Chandani, an educational institute director in Indore, and Manish Kumar, a software engineer in Noida, who have harnessed these platforms to their advantage.

In discussions with ANI, Chandani and Kumar shared their strategies for trading various event contracts and the mindset needed for success. Both professionals trace their interest in opinion trading to introductions by friends or colleagues, highlighting how structured usage can seamlessly integrate into a daily routine.