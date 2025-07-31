Left Menu

Global Healthcare Shake-Up: From Strikes to Strategic Expansions

Recent global health news highlights the expansion of WuXi Apptec, Nigerian nurses striking for better conditions, Biogen’s updated profit forecast, Haleon's revenue forecast cut due to weak demand, Novo Nordisk’s challenges from U.S. competition, and Cigna exceeding profit estimates amidst high medical costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:33 IST
Chinese biotech giant WuXi Apptec is set to raise nearly $981 million through a share placement aimed at bolstering its global presence, per company announcements, without revealing specific details.

In Nigeria, public hospital nurses commenced a week-long strike to demand higher pay, improved working conditions, and more recruitment, with further strikes threatened if unresolved.

Biogen has revised its profit forecast upwards, attributing the increase to strong demand for rare disease treatments. Challenges persist for other industry leaders like Haleon and Novo Nordisk, dealing with fluctuations in demand and competition.

