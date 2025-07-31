Global Healthcare Shake-Up: From Strikes to Strategic Expansions

Chinese biotech giant WuXi Apptec is set to raise nearly $981 million through a share placement aimed at bolstering its global presence, per company announcements, without revealing specific details.

In Nigeria, public hospital nurses commenced a week-long strike to demand higher pay, improved working conditions, and more recruitment, with further strikes threatened if unresolved.

Biogen has revised its profit forecast upwards, attributing the increase to strong demand for rare disease treatments. Challenges persist for other industry leaders like Haleon and Novo Nordisk, dealing with fluctuations in demand and competition.