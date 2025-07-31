Eicher Motors Rides High with Impressive Profit Growth

Eicher Motors has posted a robust 9% rise in profit after tax for the June quarter, amounting to Rs 1,205 crore. This is a notable increase from Rs 1,101 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 15% to Rs 5,042 crore, up from Rs 4,393 crore compared to the previous fiscal year. Royal Enfield contributed significantly with sales of 261,326 motorcycles, marking a 15% surge.

VECV also showed strong growth, recording sales of 21,610 units, a 10% increase. Despite this strong financial performance, shares of Eicher Motors dipped marginally by 0.2% to Rs 5,470.60 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)