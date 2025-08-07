Intel in Turmoil: CEO Resignation Calls Amid Controversies
Intel's shares dropped after President Trump demanded CEO Lip-Bu Tan's resignation due to alleged conflicts of interest. Senator Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan's ties to Chinese firms potentially linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Intel, previously benefiting from the CHIPS Act, faces challenges in the evolving tech landscape.
Shares of Intel took a hit on Thursday following a social media post from President Donald Trump, demanding the resignation of the chipmaker's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. Trump's call to action came amid allegations of conflicts of interest due to Tan's reported ties to semiconductor firms affiliated with the Chinese government.
Senator Tom Cotton had previously raised concerns in a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary, highlighting Tan's leadership at Cadence Design Systems and its dealings with China's National University of Defence Technology, which violated U.S. export controls. Cotton emphasized the need for U.S. companies, especially those receiving government grants, to comply with security regulations.
Despite Intel's recent struggles in the tech sector and its reliance on funding from the CHIPS Act, the company did not comment on the situation. With shares dropping by 3%, Intel faces increasing pressure as it aims to regain its footing in the face of growing competition and industry shifts towards artificial intelligence technologies.
