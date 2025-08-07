Left Menu

Intel in Turmoil: CEO Resignation Calls Amid Controversies

Intel's shares dropped after President Trump demanded CEO Lip-Bu Tan's resignation due to alleged conflicts of interest. Senator Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan's ties to Chinese firms potentially linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Intel, previously benefiting from the CHIPS Act, faces challenges in the evolving tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:43 IST
Intel in Turmoil: CEO Resignation Calls Amid Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Shares of Intel took a hit on Thursday following a social media post from President Donald Trump, demanding the resignation of the chipmaker's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. Trump's call to action came amid allegations of conflicts of interest due to Tan's reported ties to semiconductor firms affiliated with the Chinese government.

Senator Tom Cotton had previously raised concerns in a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary, highlighting Tan's leadership at Cadence Design Systems and its dealings with China's National University of Defence Technology, which violated U.S. export controls. Cotton emphasized the need for U.S. companies, especially those receiving government grants, to comply with security regulations.

Despite Intel's recent struggles in the tech sector and its reliance on funding from the CHIPS Act, the company did not comment on the situation. With shares dropping by 3%, Intel faces increasing pressure as it aims to regain its footing in the face of growing competition and industry shifts towards artificial intelligence technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025