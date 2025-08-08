Diamond Power Infrastructure Reports 7.4% Profit Rise in Q1 FY26

On Friday, Diamond Power Infrastructure reported a 7.4% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 20.10 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

This growth compared to a net profit of Rs 16.55 crore reported during the same April-June period of the prior 2024-25 fiscal year, according to their recent exchange filing.

The company's income for the first quarter rose significantly to Rs 302.03 crore from Rs 223.90 crore a year earlier, offsetting a rise in total expenses which surged to Rs 281.89 crore against Rs 207.37 crore in the corresponding period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)