Diamond Power Infrastructure Reports 7.4% Profit Rise in Q1 FY26

Diamond Power Infrastructure experienced a 7.4% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 20.10 crore for the June quarter of FY26. The growth was attributed to higher income, with the company's revenue rising from Rs 223.90 crore to Rs 302.03 crore, despite increased total expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:43 IST
On Friday, Diamond Power Infrastructure reported a 7.4% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 20.10 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

This growth compared to a net profit of Rs 16.55 crore reported during the same April-June period of the prior 2024-25 fiscal year, according to their recent exchange filing.

The company's income for the first quarter rose significantly to Rs 302.03 crore from Rs 223.90 crore a year earlier, offsetting a rise in total expenses which surged to Rs 281.89 crore against Rs 207.37 crore in the corresponding period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

