Akums Showcases Growth with Strong Q1 Financial Results and Strategic Advancements

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), released its Q1 FY26 financial results, highlighting substantial growth. The company reported a total income of Rs. 1,051 crore and an Adj EBITDA of Rs. 156 crore, a 19.1% year-over-year increase, alongside an improvement in margins from 12.7% to 14.8%.

This quarter marked noteworthy achievements, including obtaining 1,000 DCGI approvals and receiving a patent for an innovative extended-release drug formulation. The firm's strategic global expansion continued with its first EU dossier approval for Rivaroxaban and plans to commence EU commercial supplies in April 2027.

Financially bolstered by receiving 100 million Euros for its EU contract, Akums is positioned for accelerated growth via organic and inorganic strategies. Despite challenges like decreasing API prices, the company remains focused on scaling its capabilities and driving operational excellence for sustainable profitability.