Akums Showcases Growth with Strong Q1 Financial Results and Strategic Advancements

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading CDMO in India, reported robust financial results for Q1 FY26 with significant growth in Adj EBITDA and PAT. The company achieved a milestone of 1,000 DCGI approvals and received EU dossier approval for Rivaroxaban, laying a strong foundation for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), released its Q1 FY26 financial results, highlighting substantial growth. The company reported a total income of Rs. 1,051 crore and an Adj EBITDA of Rs. 156 crore, a 19.1% year-over-year increase, alongside an improvement in margins from 12.7% to 14.8%.

This quarter marked noteworthy achievements, including obtaining 1,000 DCGI approvals and receiving a patent for an innovative extended-release drug formulation. The firm's strategic global expansion continued with its first EU dossier approval for Rivaroxaban and plans to commence EU commercial supplies in April 2027.

Financially bolstered by receiving 100 million Euros for its EU contract, Akums is positioned for accelerated growth via organic and inorganic strategies. Despite challenges like decreasing API prices, the company remains focused on scaling its capabilities and driving operational excellence for sustainable profitability.

