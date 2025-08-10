India's Economic Surge: From 'Dead' to Dominant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's rapid economic growth, emphasizing the nation's transformation into a global economic powerhouse through strategic reforms. He highlighted significant advancements in infrastructure, education, health, and technology sectors, underscoring India’s march towards self-reliance and leadership, both regionally and globally.
In a robust assertion of India's economic prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the nation's trajectory towards becoming the world's third major economy. His comments, delivered after inaugurating key infrastructure projects, underscore India's rapid advancement, moving from the tenth to fifth-largest global economy in 11 years.
Addressing infrastructural achievements, Modi noted India's metro expansion from five to over 24 cities, contributing to the third-largest global network. Electrification of the railway network and a doubling of airports since 2014 further illustrate India's infrastructural progress.
Education and health sectors reflect similar leaps, with significant growth in medical institutes and colleges. Modi emphasized India's focus on becoming a tech leader, highlighting ongoing efforts in AI and semiconductor development, and championing 'Make in India' standards for export quality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
