Swadeshi Jagran Manch Rallies Against US Tariffs

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), associated with the RSS, staged a protest on Sunday against what it describes as 'unethical and unreasonable' tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods.

The demonstration, part of the 'Swadeshi, Suraksha and Swavlamban' campaign, was organized by SJM volunteers, highlighting their opposition to import duties they deem 'illegal' and 'unreasonable.'

SJM's national co-convenor, Ashwani Mahajan, stated that amid global uncertainties, these tariffs bolster protectionism and damage Indian interests. SJM urged Indian citizens to join the campaign promoting self-reliance and called on the government to limit Chinese imports, secure favorable trade agreements, and regulate dominant e-commerce players.

