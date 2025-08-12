Dollar Strengthens Amid Inflation Speculation

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Monday as investors eyed a crucial U.S. inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The dollar index bolstered, reflecting market anticipation of potential policy changes.

Currency movements were modest yet significant, with the dollar edging up against the yen amidst Japanese market closures. Analysts noted a subtle shift in expectations as traders adjusted positions before the inflation data release.

Despite recent softness due to weak jobs and manufacturing data, hopes for a rate cut persist. Meanwhile, the U.S.-China tariff situation continues to unfold, affecting broader financial strategies. Cryptocurrencies also experienced gains, with bitcoin nearing record highs.

