Retail Inflation Plummets to Eight-Year Low in July

Retail inflation has dropped to its lowest point in eight years, hitting 1.55% in July. This substantial decrease is largely due to lower food item prices, notably in vegetables and cereals.

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation fell from 2.1% in June and 3.6% in July 2024, marking the lowest rate since June 2017 when it stood at 1.46%, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The National Statistics Office attributed the significant decline in both headline and food inflation primarily to a favorable base effect, along with reduced inflation in pulses, transport, and education sectors, among others. The food inflation rate was recorded at (-)1.76% year-on-year for July.