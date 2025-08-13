Left Menu

Delhi Metro Under Scrutiny Over Faulty Sanitary Pad Vending Machines

The Delhi High Court has demanded a response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation following allegations that sanitary pad vending machines in metro stations are faulty. A lawyer, Nikhil Goyal, petitioned for immediate installation of fully operational machines, emphasizing the impact on women commuters' health and rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a response concerning a plea that highlights the malfunctioning of sanitary pad vending machines at metro stations across the city.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela have issued notices to the DMRC, alongside the Delhi government, Ministries of Women and Child Development, Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Delhi Commission for Women.

Petitioner Nikhil Goyal has urged authorities to install and ensure the operation of sanitary pad vending machines and disposal facilities across all women's restrooms at metro stations, stressing the facilities' importance given the significant number of female commuters relying on Delhi Metro daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

