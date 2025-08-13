Railway Expansion: Priyanka Gandhi's Role in Train Extension
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced the extension of the Ernakulam-Shornur MEMU express to Nilambur, following Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request. Two additional coaches were allocated to the Kottayam-Nilambur express. The initiatives include more stops, crossing stations, and infrastructure developments.
The Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, has confirmed plans to extend the Ernakulam-Shornur MEMU express route to Nilambur, aligning with a request made by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The announcement underscores Priyanka's active involvement in railway infrastructure development in the region.
In addition to the extension, two more coaches will be incorporated into the Kottayam-Nilambur express, a move advocated by Priyanka. The Southern Railway noted this allocation follows previous enhancements supported by the MP.
During a meeting in Wandoor on May 5, Priyanka discussed several transportation initiatives with Palakkad Railway Division officials, aiming to improve railway stops, crossing stations, and explore the potential for new overbridge constructions.
