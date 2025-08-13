Left Menu

Railway Expansion: Priyanka Gandhi's Role in Train Extension

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced the extension of the Ernakulam-Shornur MEMU express to Nilambur, following Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request. Two additional coaches were allocated to the Kottayam-Nilambur express. The initiatives include more stops, crossing stations, and infrastructure developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:21 IST
Railway Expansion: Priyanka Gandhi's Role in Train Extension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, has confirmed plans to extend the Ernakulam-Shornur MEMU express route to Nilambur, aligning with a request made by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The announcement underscores Priyanka's active involvement in railway infrastructure development in the region.

In addition to the extension, two more coaches will be incorporated into the Kottayam-Nilambur express, a move advocated by Priyanka. The Southern Railway noted this allocation follows previous enhancements supported by the MP.

During a meeting in Wandoor on May 5, Priyanka discussed several transportation initiatives with Palakkad Railway Division officials, aiming to improve railway stops, crossing stations, and explore the potential for new overbridge constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025