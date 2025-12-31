Left Menu

Odisha Tops Table as Delhi's Batting Falters in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha defeated Delhi by 79 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, interrupting Delhi's unbeaten run. Despite Rishabh Pant's focus, Delhi struggled with the bat, scoring only 193 in response to Odisha's 272. Odisha now leads Group D, while Delhi slips to fourth position after their first sub-200 score this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alur | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:26 IST
In a gripping encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Odisha emerged victorious over Delhi with a commanding 79-run win. This significant result interrupted Delhi's previously unbeaten streak and highlighted the faltering form of their skipper and India keeper, Rishabh Pant, who managed only 24 runs.

The match saw Odisha, batting first, setting a formidable target of 272/8, thanks to skipper Biplab Samantray's crucial 72 and other useful contributions from lower-order batters. Delhi's reply was marred by a poor start, with key wickets falling cheaply.

With this win, Odisha soared to the top of Group D, while Delhi, weighed down by their inability to cross the 200-run mark for the first time this season, slid to fourth, suffering from an inferior net run rate despite being level on points.

