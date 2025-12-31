Odisha Tops Table as Delhi's Batting Falters in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In a gripping encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Odisha emerged victorious over Delhi with a commanding 79-run win. This significant result interrupted Delhi's previously unbeaten streak and highlighted the faltering form of their skipper and India keeper, Rishabh Pant, who managed only 24 runs.

The match saw Odisha, batting first, setting a formidable target of 272/8, thanks to skipper Biplab Samantray's crucial 72 and other useful contributions from lower-order batters. Delhi's reply was marred by a poor start, with key wickets falling cheaply.

With this win, Odisha soared to the top of Group D, while Delhi, weighed down by their inability to cross the 200-run mark for the first time this season, slid to fourth, suffering from an inferior net run rate despite being level on points.