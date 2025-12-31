India's Broadband Revolution: 1 Billion Subscribers and Counting
In November 2025, India's broadband subscribers hit 1 billion, marking a major milestone in digital connectivity. This growth aligns with government efforts in telecommunications, notably the Bharat 6G Alliance. A review highlighted advancements in internet penetration, 5G rollout, and the launch of National Broadband Mission 2.0.
India's broadband connectivity has reached a historic milestone, surpassing 1 billion subscribers as of November 2025, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This unprecedented growth is a testament to the expansion of digital infrastructure over the past decade, with subscriptions increasing more than sixfold since November 2015.
The achievement coincides with the Indian government's focused initiatives on reinforcing telecommunications infrastructure. Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, emphasized the significance of developing the Bharat 6G Alliance, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for significant contributions in the intellectual property and patent sectors within the 6G domain.
The Ministry of Communications' Year-End Review for 2025 detailed remarkable progress in internet and mobile service penetration, alongside a swift rollout of 5G services. A key highlight was the introduction of the National Broadband Mission 2.0, designed to extend high-speed internet to various institutions nationwide, enhancing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
