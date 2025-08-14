Boosting Efficiency: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port's Mega Modernisation Project

In a significant step to enhance its cargo handling capabilities, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has awarded a substantial PPP project valued at Rs 343.58 crore to Ganges Bulk Terminal Pvt. Ltd. This initiative, announced on Thursday, focuses on the mechanisation of berth No. 5 at the Haldia Dock Complex.

The project, slated for completion by December 2027, will follow a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model to equip the berth for handling 5 million metric tonnes of dry bulk cargo annually. The government will contribute Rs 22.30 crore through internal and extra-budgetary resources.

Chairman Rathendra Raman highlighted that this modernisation will enhance operational efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times, and bolster eastern India's presence in maritime trade, promising long-term economic benefits for the region's port sector.