Boosting Efficiency: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port's Mega Modernisation Project
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port awarded a Rs 343.58 crore PPP project to Ganges Bulk Terminal Pvt. Ltd. for mechanising Haldia Dock Complex's berth No. 5. Targeted for completion by December 2027, this project aims to enhance cargo handling efficiency and strengthen eastern India's maritime trade.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step to enhance its cargo handling capabilities, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has awarded a substantial PPP project valued at Rs 343.58 crore to Ganges Bulk Terminal Pvt. Ltd. This initiative, announced on Thursday, focuses on the mechanisation of berth No. 5 at the Haldia Dock Complex.
The project, slated for completion by December 2027, will follow a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model to equip the berth for handling 5 million metric tonnes of dry bulk cargo annually. The government will contribute Rs 22.30 crore through internal and extra-budgetary resources.
Chairman Rathendra Raman highlighted that this modernisation will enhance operational efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times, and bolster eastern India's presence in maritime trade, promising long-term economic benefits for the region's port sector.