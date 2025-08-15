Left Menu

Deendayal Port Authority Kandla: Pioneering Green Energy Initiatives

Deendayal Port Authority is advancing green energy sectors including methanol, green ammonia, and green hydrogen. Declared a green hydrogen hub by the Indian government, Kandla is partnering with major industries like L&T and Reliance to establish plants, marking a significant step toward the Net Zero 2050 vision.

DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move toward sustainable energy, Deendayal Port Authority Kandla is spearheading advancements in methanol, green ammonia, and green hydrogen, as announced by DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh during the 79th Independence Day celebrations. These initiatives aim to place the port prominently on the global maritime map.

The port has been declared a hub for green hydrogen, with the Indian government backing efforts to amplify the green ecosystem step by step. Partners like L&T and Reliance are setting up large-scale plants for green ammonia and green hydrogen, emphasized Singh, highlighting the transformative potential of these ventures.

Significant progress includes a recently inaugurated 1-megawatt green hydrogen plant, a project linked to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhuj, where he unveiled plans for a 10-megawatt facility. This development represents a major stride towards achieving the Net Zero 2050 objective for the maritime sector.

