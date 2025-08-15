India Achieves Clean Energy Milestone Five Years Ahead of Schedule

In a monumental leap for India's energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the Red Fort that the country reached its 50% clean energy target in 2025, a full five years before the 2030 deadline. Speaking during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Modi lauded this as a pivotal transformation towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in clean energy leadership.

The achievement aligns with India's ambitious 'Panchamrit' pledge at COP26, which includes formidable goals like 500 GW non-fossil electricity capacity and significant emissions reductions by 2030. Latest figures disclose a notable surge in India's renewable capacity, with solar energy leading the charge, now occupying nearly half of the nation's renewable output.

With strategic government reforms, such as the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the PM-KUSUM scheme, India continues to bolster its renewable prowess while reducing carbon emissions. The National Green Hydrogen Mission and offshore wind projects further underscore India's commitment to sustainable growth, aiming for a steep increase in renewable capacity and substantial emissions cuts by 2030.