Train Collision Near Tinglev Results in Multiple Injuries
A passenger train collided with a vehicle at a crossing near Tinglev, Denmark, injuring multiple individuals. Emergency services arrived promptly, using drones and search dogs. Banedanmark confirmed the train collided with a vehicle at a level crossing. The photos show derailed and overturned carriages.
A passenger train collided with a vehicle at a crossing near the town of Tinglev in southern Denmark, resulting in multiple injuries, officials reported on Friday.
Emergency services quickly responded to the incident, deploying drones and search dogs as part of their efforts. Local news outlet TV2 covered the extensive operations.
Banedanmark, the company managing Denmark's rail network, confirmed via X that the accident occurred at a level crossing. Photographs from the scene reveal derailed and overturned carriages, highlighting the severity of the impact.
