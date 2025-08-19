Left Menu

Air Canada Takes Off Again: Flight Operations Back on Track

Air Canada is set to gradually resume operations after agreeing to a mediated settlement with its flight attendant union. Services, grounded since August 16, will restart with flights scheduled for the evening of August 19. Full restoration is expected to take up to ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:29 IST
Air Canada has announced plans to resume operations following a successful mediated settlement with its flight attendant union. The airline had halted services since August 16 due to labor disputes.

The first flights are set to depart on the evening of August 19, marking the beginning of a gradual return to normalcy. Air Canada's services, including Air Canada Rouge, are expected to take up to ten days for complete restoration.

The airline warned that some flights could face cancellations during the transition period. However, the company is committed to stabilizing its schedule swiftly.

