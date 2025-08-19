Left Menu

Alarming Train Loots: The Rampant Plunder on Himachal Express

An alarming incident of train looting on the Himachal Express reveals a systemic negligence in passenger safety. Sachin Jain, a victim, reported the well-organized criminal activities between Kurukshetra and Panipat. Despite repeated occurrences, the railway authorities remain non-responsive, raising concerns of possible complicity.

Updated: 19-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:50 IST
A passenger traveling in the AC first-class coach of the Himachal Express has reported a shocking incident of systematic looting by a well-organized criminal gang. The incident occurred on the route between Kurukshetra and Panipat and was highlighted in an FIR filed by Sachin Jain of Greater Noida.

The Delhi Rail Division, which oversees these stations, has not yet responded to the allegations of negligence. Jain experienced the heist on the night of August 1, 2025, when several miscreants allegedly moved through the train, robbing passengers, in the absence of any railway protection or safety personnel.

The losses reported include valuable electronics and cash, with estimates ranging between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Despite the severity, grievances have been dismissed, and Jain demands an urgent and transparent investigation into the alleged collusion between criminals and railway authorities.

