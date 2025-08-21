Left Menu

Esports Association Appeals Against Online Gaming Bill's Blanket Ban

The Esports Players Welfare Association has requested Prime Minister Modi to revisit the Online Gaming Bill, 2025. While supporting regulation, the association raises concerns over the proposed blanket ban on money-based games, arguing it threatens the livelihoods of Indian gamers and risks pushing users to offshore platforms.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha's approval of the Online Gaming Bill, the Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a reconsideration of the legislation. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aims to foster online gaming while banning monetary gaming services. EPWA, however, has expressed gratitude for the bill's regulatory recognition but worries about the 'blanket ban' it proposes on money games.

Representing a diverse community of gamers, EPWA argues the bill fails to differentiate between skill-based and chance-based games. They urged the government to consider its impact on the livelihoods of countless Indians working in esports, streaming, and gaming-related fields. Highlighting contributions from noted professionals, EPWA emphasized gaming's significance as a livelihood beyond mere recreation.

The association outlined concerns including threats to gamer jobs, misclassification of skill and chance games, potential user migration to risky offshore platforms, and the setback it may cause to India's esports global presence. Highlighting national security risks associated with unregulated platforms, EPWA advocated for a nuanced legal framework safeguarding player rights and promoting a secure gaming environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

