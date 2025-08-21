Left Menu

Abril Paper Tech Ltd's Ambitious IPO Launch: Aiming for Major Expansion

Surat-based Abril Paper Tech Ltd has received preliminary approval for a Rs. 1342 lakh IPO. The funds will support capacity expansion and working capital enhancement. The company plans to significantly increase production capabilities and expand into new markets, leveraging its booming digital printing solutions.

In a major development for the Surat-based Abril Paper Tech Ltd, the company has secured in-principle approval from BSE SME for a substantial Rs. 1342 lakh public issue. This move is aimed at expanding its manufacturing capabilities and enhancing its working capital requirements as part of its strategic growth plan.

Starting from August 29 and closing on September 2, the IPO will offer 22 lakh equity shares at Rs. 61 each. The funds raised will be directed towards expanding production capacity from 600 lakh meters per annum to 1,450 lakh, employing advanced technology for producing top-tier sublimation papers tailored for digital printing solutions.

Prince Lathiya, Non-Executive Director of Abril, highlighted the rising demand for sublimation and heat transfer solutions, emphasizing that this expansion would bolster their market presence. Furthermore, Abril's robust performance in FY 2025, with revenue of ₹6,091.08 lakh, reinforces its financial strength in the rapidly growing digital printing sector.

