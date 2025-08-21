GMR Airports to Raise Rs 5,000 Crore for New Cargo City Project

In a strategic move to boost infrastructure, GMR Airports' board has sanctioned the mobilization of Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of securities. This includes options like fully paid-up equity shares, non-convertible debentures, and possibly Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

Moreover, the board authorized the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary designed as a Special Purpose Vehicle to spearhead the cargo city project at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the country's largest airport.

This ambitious plan, encompassing the development of a 50.5-acre cargo city, underscores GMR's successful bid to not only enhance IGIA's operational capacity but also to extend its airport management footprint across other locations such as Hyderabad and Goa.

