India's First National Cranberry Bake Off Kicks Off Featuring Home Chefs & Bakers

Chef Pin teams up with the US Cranberries Marketing Committee to launch the Cranberry Bake Off, India's inaugural nationwide competition focused on cranberry-infused culinary creations. Open to home bakers and chefs, entries are being accepted until August 31, 2025, with finals held in Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:04 IST
National competition to showcase the versatility of cranberries in Indian kitchens. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: Chef Pin in partnership with the US Cranberries Marketing Committee unveiled the Cranberry Bake Off, marking India's first-ever national competition centered around cranberry-themed culinary innovations.

The contest is open to home bakers, pastry chefs, culinary students, and food aficionados throughout India, urging them to craft both sweet and savory recipes featuring cranberries. Contestants can submit their entries online at Chef Pin's website till August 31, 2025. A distinguished panel of chefs, critics, and industry experts will judge the entries, selecting 30 semi-finalists nationwide. Semi-finals will be hosted in Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi, with live bake-offs from September 10 to September 15.

Each city's event promises a live demonstration by an expert pastry chef, focusing on innovative cranberry uses, alongside a competitive bake-off evaluated by top chefs and food journalists. Winners will take home cash prizes, trophies, and hampers.

Rocky Mohan, Chef Pin founder, stated, "Cranberries offer a delightful mix of flavors and colors for cooking. This competition aims to inspire India's culinary community to explore this ingredient in imaginative ways." Sumit Saran, representing the Cranberry Institute, added, "We're thrilled to partner with Chef Pin and witness participant creativity. The knuckle of Indian cuisine diversity and innovation dovetails perfectly with cranberries, suitable for diverse dishes."

US Cranberries, now widely available in stores and online, have shifted from a snack to a versatile kitchen staple. Prizewinners will gain national recognition through extensive media and digital outreach by Chef Pin and US Cranberries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

