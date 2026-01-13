MariTide Promises New Hope for Diabetes and Obesity

Amgen revealed promising outcomes on Monday from a 24-week study of its experimental obesity medication, MariTide, designed for individuals with type 2 diabetes. The results showcased substantial and clinically significant reductions in both blood sugar and weight metrics.

Furthermore, during a 52-week extension study, a significant portion of the participants who were administered a lower monthly dose or a quarterly dose were able to maintain the weight loss they achieved during the initial trial stage, according to the company's statement.

This development marks a potential breakthrough in the treatment of obesity, particularly for diabetic patients, capturing the interest of the medical community and stakeholders in addressing these widespread health issues.

