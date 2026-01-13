Left Menu

MariTide Promises New Hope for Diabetes and Obesity

Amgen announced positive results from a 24-week study of its experimental obesity drug, MariTide. Participants with type 2 diabetes showed significant reductions in blood sugar and weight. Additionally, a 52-week extension demonstrated sustained weight loss with lower or quarterly doses, marking a significant advancement in obesity management for diabetes patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 05:43 IST
MariTide Promises New Hope for Diabetes and Obesity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amgen revealed promising outcomes on Monday from a 24-week study of its experimental obesity medication, MariTide, designed for individuals with type 2 diabetes. The results showcased substantial and clinically significant reductions in both blood sugar and weight metrics.

Furthermore, during a 52-week extension study, a significant portion of the participants who were administered a lower monthly dose or a quarterly dose were able to maintain the weight loss they achieved during the initial trial stage, according to the company's statement.

This development marks a potential breakthrough in the treatment of obesity, particularly for diabetic patients, capturing the interest of the medical community and stakeholders in addressing these widespread health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

 Global
2
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
3
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026