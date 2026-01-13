Left Menu

Minnesota and Major Cities Sue Trump Over Immigration Surge

Minnesota and its largest cities have sued the Trump administration, seeking to halt an immigration enforcement operation. The state's lawsuit alleges constitutional violations and has sparked protests following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal officer. The surge has led to over 2,000 arrests.

Updated: 13-01-2026 05:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Minnesota and its two largest cities have taken legal action against the Trump administration to stop an immigration enforcement surge that led to the death of a Minneapolis woman by a federal officer, igniting protests nationwide.

The lawsuit, filed jointly by the state, Minneapolis, and St Paul, accuses the Department of Homeland Security of violating constitutional protections, including the First Amendment. They seek a temporary restraining order to limit or halt the operation.

The Trump administration defends the measures as essential for public safety, but the state argues that aggressive tactics by federal agents have terrified communities. Protests continue to rise following the January 7 shooting of Renee Good, as residents demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

