Sterling Steadies Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Sterling maintained its footing after a two-week low versus the dollar, as traders adjusted expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

The currency traded flat at $1.3416 against the dollar, while slightly rising to 86.46 pence against the euro, predicting a weekly decline of 0.9% after previous upward trends. Positive economic data and survey results offered a buffer throughout the week.

As the UK prepares for its autumn budget, experts like Jane Foley from Rabobank caution on potential tax hikes to support governmental spending commitments, which might impact consumer confidence and present challenges to growth.

